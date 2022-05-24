The Lord of the Rings Gollum: finalmente c’è una data di uscita (Di martedì 24 maggio 2022) finalmente ci siamo, è stata confermata la data di uscita per The Lord of The Rings: Gollum che uscirà quest’anno per PC, PS4, PS5 e Xbox Series X/S È strano, ma vero, finalmente si è arrivati ad una decisione e ad un annuncio ufficiale. Il prossimo titolo stealth basato sui mondi descritti da J. R. R. Tolkien e portati al cinema da Peter Jackson, oltre che da Ralph Bakshi, è The Lord of the Rings: Gollum e la sua data di uscita è stata fissata al primo settembre di quest’anno. Era proprio ora, ma cerchiamo di capire un po’ meglio la situazione! The Lord of the Rings Gollum: la data di uscita ed i ...Leggi su tuttotek
