The Lord of the Rings Gollum | finalmente c’è una data di uscita

The Lord
finalmente ci siamo, è stata confermata la data di uscita per The Lord of The Rings: Gollum che ...

The Lord of the Rings Gollum: finalmente c’è una data di uscita (Di martedì 24 maggio 2022) finalmente ci siamo, è stata confermata la data di uscita per The Lord of The Rings: Gollum che uscirà quest’anno per PC, PS4, PS5 e Xbox Series X/S È strano, ma vero, finalmente si è arrivati ad una decisione e ad un annuncio ufficiale. Il prossimo titolo stealth basato sui mondi descritti da J. R. R. Tolkien e portati al cinema da Peter Jackson, oltre che da Ralph Bakshi, è The Lord of the Rings: Gollum e la sua data di uscita è stata fissata al primo settembre di quest’anno. Era proprio ora, ma cerchiamo di capire un po’ meglio la situazione! The Lord of the Rings Gollum: la data di uscita ed i ...
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum arriva su console e PC in anticipo, immagini e data d'uscita del gioco stealth

Daedalic Entertainment e Nacon hanno annunciato oggi la data d'uscita di The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, l'avventura narrativa con meccaniche stealth ambientata nel meraviglioso mondo de Il Signore degli Anelli . Inizialmente previsto per il generico 2021, il gioco era ...

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum visto in anteprima, pronti a farvi ossessionare dall'Unico Anello

La sfida non ha spaventato Daedalic Entertainment che nel non più vicino 2020 ha annunciato The Lord of the Rings: Gollum , un nuovo e ambizioso progetto ambientato nella Terra di Mezzo. Il gioco, ...
