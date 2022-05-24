Kingston presenta l'SSD esterno IronKey VaultKingston presenta le Ram FURY Beast DDR5Call of Duty: Mobile - Season 5: Tropical Vision arriva a giugnoLogitech MX Master 3S e MX Mechanical, i nuovi dispositivi pensati ...Destiny 2 - La Stagione dei TormentatiSuicidio Paolo Neri e Stefania Platania : Mamma non era serena, ...Inizia processo contro Bill CosbyGuerra Ucraina : La Russia prepara nuova offensivaVale la pena affidarsi ad un esperto per realizzare un eCommerce?Vacanze in Corsica: salpa a bordo del traghetto e parti per una nuova ...Ultime Blog

With the founding of the joint venture Rheinmetall DERMALOG SensorTec GmbH, the technology group ...

DERMALOG and Rheinmetall join forces for increased vehicle security (Di martedì 24 maggio 2022) With the founding of the joint venture Rheinmetall DERMALOG SensorTec GmbH, the technology group Rheinmetall and the biometrics company DERMALOG are aiming to bring enhanced safety to road traffic. The objectives of the partnership include the development of a next-generation driver monitoring system. DÜSSELDORF, Germany and HAMBURG, Germany, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Germany's largest biometrics company, DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, and the technology group Rheinmetall AG have entered into a new joint venture together: Rheinmetall DERMALOG SensorTec GmbH. In future, this new company will supply the most innovative biometric technologies to vehicle manufacturers. One of the aims of this new ...
