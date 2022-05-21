NXT Level Up 20.05.2022 Episodio 14 (Di sabato 21 maggio 2022) Buongiorno e benvenuti al nostro consueto appuntamento con il roster britannico del venerdì sera. Vediamo quali sono i tre match che ci aspettano in questa puntata Risultati NXT Level Up Javier Bernal ha sconfitto Bryce Montana; Ivy Nile ha sconfitto Yulisa Leon; Josh Briggs ha sconfitto Quincy Elliott. E così finisce questa puntata, alla prossima ? Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
TSOWrestling : Un quick report per scoprire cosa è successo durante #NXTLevelUp #TSOW // #TSOS - TSOWrestling : Un quick report per scoprire cosa è successo durante #NXTLevelUp #TSOW // #TSOS -
Mahindra KUV100 M - Bifuel: a modo suo, sa farsi amare. Prova... in edizione Bifuel , Mahindra KUV100 costa 15.645 euro in formato entry level K6+ e 17.645 euro in ... MAHIDRA KUV100 NXT M - BIFUEL: SCHEDA TECNICA LUNGHEZZA 3.700 mm LARGHEZZA 1.727 mm ALTEZZA 1.655 ...
Mercato auto. Ecco cosa si può acquistare sotto i 15 mila euroSalendo di poco dall'entry level, con 14.410 euro si può avere il motore da 1,2 litri a benzina da ... un Suv ultracompatto il cui prezzo resta sotto i 14mila euro per la versione standard Nxt 1.2 K6+. ... NXT Level Up 20-05-2022 Risultati - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling
NXT Recruitment appoints two new consultants for Carlisle officeA recruitment company has announced the appointment of two new consultants as their team continues to grow. Based in Carlisle, NXT Recruitment has appointed Sophie Taggart and Harvey Frank as ...
NXT Level Up results: Josh Briggs vs. Quincy ElliottThis was Montana's Level Up debut. He looked clean enough in the ring. The match opened with back and forth. Bernal used arm drags to take Montana to the mat, and Montana answered with slams.
NXT LevelSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NXT Level