NXT Level Up 20 05 2022 Episodio 14

NXT Level
Buongiorno e benvenuti al nostro consueto appuntamento con il roster britannico del venerdì sera. ...

NXT Level Up 20.05.2022 Episodio 14 (Di sabato 21 maggio 2022) Buongiorno e benvenuti al nostro consueto appuntamento con il roster britannico del venerdì sera. Vediamo quali sono i tre match che ci aspettano in questa puntata Risultati NXT Level Up Javier Bernal ha sconfitto Bryce Montana; Ivy Nile ha sconfitto Yulisa Leon; Josh Briggs ha sconfitto Quincy Elliott. E così finisce questa puntata, alla prossima ?
NXT Level Up results: Josh Briggs vs. Quincy Elliott

This was Montana's Level Up debut. He looked clean enough in the ring. The match opened with back and forth. Bernal used arm drags to take Montana to the mat, and Montana answered with slams.
