Amrita University launch wearable device for home monitoring of glucose and BP (Di martedì 1 marzo 2022) - Patients can use the wearable, non-invasive device to measure six body parameters including blood glucose, blood pressure, heart rate, blood oxygen, respiratory rate and 6-lead ECG, from the comfort of their home - The device, connected to the smart phone, can serve as a micro-bedside monitor in rural clinics KOCHI, India, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
National Science Day at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham tomorrowAmrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Mysuru campus, in association with IEEE Mysore Subsection, is organising National Science Day on Feb. 27 at its premises in Bogadi II Stage at 10 am. Prof. K.S. Rangappa, ...
