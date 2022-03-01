TURTLE BEACH: NUOVE CUFFIE GAMING STEALTH 600 GEN 2 MAX E 600 GEN 2 ...PUZZLE QUEST 3 MONDIALE PER PC E DISPOSITIVI MOBILEToshiba, un hard disk per ogni papàLOGITECH G: NUOVE CUFFIE GAMING ASTRO A10 WIRED WWE 2K22 - roster ufficiale e TrailerValentino Rossi torna in pista con Gran Turismo 7Vasco Electronics annuncia novità nei traduttori vocali al MWC 2022PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ disponibile a maggioRIOT News | VALORANT EPISODIO 4 ATTO IIZTE lascia al MWC 2022Ultime Blog

Amrita University launch wearable device for home monitoring of glucose and BP

Amrita University
- Patients can use the wearable, non-invasive device to measure six body parameters including blood ...

Amrita University launch wearable device for home monitoring of glucose and BP (Di martedì 1 marzo 2022) - Patients can use the wearable, non-invasive device to measure six body parameters including blood glucose, blood pressure, heart rate, blood oxygen, respiratory rate and 6-lead ECG, from the comfort of their home - The device, connected to the smart phone, can serve as a micro-bedside monitor in rural clinics KOCHI, India, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Amrita University has developed a device for home-monitoring of glucose and blood pressure. Amrita Spandanam, as the device is called, will be sold online and through pharmacists across the country. Developed and patented by the varsity's Centre for Wireless Networks and Applications, it is a wearable, ...
Amrita University has developed a device for home-monitoring of glucose and blood pressure. Amrita Spandanam, as the device is called, will be sold online and through pharmacists across the country.

