HAI ROBOTICS | Anta to launch third project in warehouse automation

HAI ROBOTICS, Anta to launch third project in warehouse automation (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) - HAI ROBOTICS is working with sportswear giant Anta on a third automated warehouse following the success of two earlier projects. The subscription of the latest project from Anta, together with dozens of projects ongoing in the footwear and apparel market, marks HAI ROBOTICS an established supplier in the sector. SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/

HAI ROBOTICS, a global pioneer in Autonomous Case-handling Robotic (ACR) system for warehouse logistics, and Anta, the world's top three sportswear brand, will launch in south China a new project, as the autonomous robot maker's cutting-edge autonomous totes-to-person solution will help ...
Con l'intelligenza artificiale anche i lavori manuali si svolgono da remoto

... ' È sicuramente impegnativo operare in una struttura in cui non hai mai messo piede di persona ', ... Travis Deyle, amministratore delegato di Cobalt Robotics , un azienda che vende addetti alla ...
