Patch FIFA 22 – Title Update 6 e 6 1 | nuovo aggiornamento disponibile da oggi!

Patch FIFA
EA Sports ha annunciato il 15 febbraio l’arrivo su PC di un nuovo aggiornamento, Title Update 6 per ...

Patch FIFA 22 – Title Update 6 e 6.1: nuovo aggiornamento disponibile da oggi! (Di giovedì 24 febbraio 2022) EA Sports ha annunciato il 15 febbraio l’arrivo su PC di un nuovo aggiornamento, Title Update 6 per FIFA 22, che è poi stato integrato il 24 febbraio da una nuova Patch, denominata Title Update 6.1. Durante la prossima settimana le modifiche apportate con questi due aggiornamenti verranno resi disponibili anche su PS4/PS5 ed Xbox (sia One che Series X/S) Da segnalare che dallo scorso anno EA Sports ha annunciato di aver messo a disposizione uno strumento online, denominato  Tracker EA Sports FIFA, che permetterà agli utenti di conoscere quali sono i bug rilevati e confermati ed a che punto è la loro risoluzione. Qui il link per accedervi:  Tracker EA Sports FIFA  FIFA 22 – Title ...
