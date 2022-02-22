Farming Simulator 22: Annunciato il DLC Antonio CarraroELDEN RING: sei pronto per l'avventura? Disponibile il trailer di ...L'ispirazione è dietro l'ultimo design dell'hardware del PS VR2Fallout 76 | Roadmap 2022AI FORNELLI! CHEF LIFE: IL SIMULATOR-RISTORANTE ARRIVA SU CONSOLE E PCCARNEVALE DA BATMAN CON IL ROLE PLAY DETECTIVE SET DI SPIN MASTERvivo presenta Y76 5GSESSION: SKATE SIM ARRIVA UN GRANDE AGGIORNAMENTORainbow Six Siege: Demon Veil anno 7Toshiba: come aumentare lo storage delle console gamingUltime Blog

AJ Styles | “Io e Omos stavamo perdendo tempo come tag team | è stato giusto separarci”

Styles Omos
AJ Styles è considerato uno dei migliori pro wrestler sia dai fan che dai lottatori e non è

AJ Styles: “Io e Omos stavamo perdendo tempo come tag team, è stato giusto separarci” (Di martedì 22 febbraio 2022) AJ Styles è considerato uno dei migliori pro wrestler sia dai fan che dai lottatori e non è difficile capire perché. Anche nella divisione di coppia ha fatto una bella figura, lui e Omos sono stati un tag team formidabile, visto che hanno anche vinto i Raw Tag team Titles dal New Day a WrestleMania 37. La partnership tra i due ha certamente aiutato Omos a crescere in molti modi. Alla fine, entrambi si sono separati l’anno scorso. Parlando a BT Sport, AJ ha ammesso di percepire che lui e Omos stavano perdendo colpi mentre erano un tag team e che separarsi è stata la decisione giusta. Le sue parole “Ho pensato, ‘ecco un’opportunità per me di aiutare questo giovane talento a svilupparsi e diventare qualcuno di incredibile un giorno’. È ...
