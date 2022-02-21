NJPW | Jay Lethal confermato per Strong Style Evolved

(Di lunedì 21 febbraio 2022) Questa domenica la <>NJPW Strong> ha annunciato la presenza di Jay <>Lethal Strong> al prossimo evento della federazione giapponese che si terrà il 20 marzo a Tampa, in Florida. Il wrestler classe ’85 del New Jersey è comparso nell’ultimo episodio di <>NJPW Strong>, dove è stato sconfitto dall’attuale leader del Bullet Club, lo Switchblade Jay White (protagonista di un clamoroso tradimento ai danni dei suoi compagni del Guerrillas of Destiny, all’evento No Surrender). <>Lethal Strong> al momento non sta trovando la giusta luce dei riflettori in AEW, vedremo se riuscirà a ritagliarsi uno spazio in eventi come questi. Non solo ...

Jay Lethal parteciperà all’evento NJPW Strong Style Evolved in programma il 20 Marzo 2022 a Tampa in Florida. L’annuncio è avvenuto sul profilo Twitter di NJPW America tramite un post che afferma che ...AEW star Jay Lethal will be working the NJPW Strong Style Evolved event. New Japan Pro Wrestling took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that Lethal will be competing at the show, which takes place on ...