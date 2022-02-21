Rainbow Six Siege: Demon Veil anno 7Toshiba: come aumentare lo storage delle console gamingElden Ring - nuovo trailer approfondisce le meccaniche di giocoLEGO e Universal danno il benvenuto ai nuovi set della linea Jurassic ...Taito Egret II mini - Limited Blue Edition aperto il preordineXiaomi annuncia la lineup di Robot Vacuum-MopCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 2: One-Four-One ritorna in Task Force ...Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection disponibile per Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: ricompense triple, sconti e altroBatman: Arkham Asylum, disponibile da oggi in pre-order l’esclusiva ...Ultime Blog

NJPW | Jay Lethal confermato per Strong Style Evolved

NJPW Jay
Questa domenica la Strong>NJPWStrong> ha annunciato la presenza di Jay Strong>LethalStrong> al ...

NJPW: Jay Lethal confermato per Strong Style Evolved (Di lunedì 21 febbraio 2022) Questa domenica la <Strong>NJPWStrong> ha annunciato la presenza di Jay <Strong>LethalStrong> al prossimo evento della federazione giapponese che si terrà il 20 marzo a Tampa, in Florida. Il wrestler classe ’85 del New Jersey è comparso nell’ultimo episodio di <Strong>NJPWStrong> Strong, dove è stato sconfitto dall’attuale leader del Bullet Club, lo Switchblade Jay White (protagonista di un clamoroso tradimento ai danni dei suoi compagni del Guerrillas of Destiny, all’evento No Surrender). <Strong>LethalStrong> al momento non sta trovando la giusta luce dei riflettori in AEW, vedremo se riuscirà a ritagliarsi uno spazio in eventi come questi. Non solo ...
Jay Lethal parteciperà all’evento NJPW Strong Style Evolved in programma il 20 Marzo 2022 a Tampa in Florida. L’annuncio è avvenuto sul profilo Twitter di NJPW America tramite un post che afferma che ...

AEW star Jay Lethal will be working the NJPW Strong Style Evolved event. New Japan Pro Wrestling took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that Lethal will be competing at the show, which takes place on ...
