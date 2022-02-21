NJPW: Jay Lethal confermato per Strong Style Evolved (Di lunedì 21 febbraio 2022) Questa domenica la <Strong>NJPWStrong> ha annunciato la presenza di Jay <Strong>LethalStrong> al prossimo evento della federazione giapponese che si terrà il 20 marzo a Tampa, in Florida. Il wrestler classe ’85 del New Jersey è comparso nell’ultimo episodio di <Strong>NJPWStrong> Strong, dove è stato sconfitto dall’attuale leader del Bullet Club, lo Switchblade Jay White (protagonista di un clamoroso tradimento ai danni dei suoi compagni del Guerrillas of Destiny, all’evento No Surrender). <Strong>LethalStrong> al momento non sta trovando la giusta luce dei riflettori in AEW, vedremo se riuscirà a ritagliarsi uno spazio in eventi come questi. Non solo ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Jay Lethal Confirmed For NJPW Strong Style EvolvedAEW star Jay Lethal will be working the NJPW Strong Style Evolved event. New Japan Pro Wrestling took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that Lethal will be competing at the show, which takes place on ...
