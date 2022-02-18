CCww and Lekha launch NTN test bench in cooperation with ESA; expanding the boundaries of IoT

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 18 febbraio 2022) BOURNEMOUTH, England and BANGALORE, India, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/Communications Consultants Worldwide Limited (), innovator of 3GPP® technologies andWireless Solutions Pvt Ltd. (), a technology solutions companyexpertise in communications and embedded systems, announce today the creation of asystem for NTN (Non-Terrestrial Networks) IoT. This includes a UE protocol-stack + PHY combination and an eNodeBintegrated SDR. Global IoT solutions require global coverage, made possible through satellites 'filling-in' where ground-based cellular IoT isn't available. 3GPP® Release 17 will specify narrow-band protocols for Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geostationary (GEO) satellite communications.and ...