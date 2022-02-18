Xiaomi annuncia la lineup di Robot Vacuum-MopCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 2: One-Four-One ritorna in Task Force ...Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection disponibile per Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: ricompense triple, sconti e altroBatman: Arkham Asylum, disponibile da oggi in pre-order l’esclusiva ...VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE - SWANSONG: DEV DIARY PRESENTA GLI ELEMENTI ...Aperte le iscrizioni al Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play TestFirenze: una statua di Aloy in centro cittàXiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G : Migliori Smartphone 2022Echo Show 15 da oggi disponibile in ItaliaUltime Blog

BOURNEMOUTH, England and BANGALORE, India, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

CCww and Lekha launch NTN test bench in cooperation with ESA; expanding the boundaries of IoT

 Communications Consultants Worldwide Limited (CCww), innovator of 3GPP® technologies and Lekha Wireless Solutions Pvt Ltd. (Lekha), a technology solutions company with expertise in communications and embedded systems, announce today the creation of a test bench system for NTN (Non-Terrestrial Networks) IoT. This includes a UE protocol-stack + PHY combination and an eNodeB with integrated SDR. Global IoT solutions require global coverage, made possible through satellites 'filling-in' where ground-based cellular IoT isn't available. 3GPP® Release 17 will specify narrow-band protocols for Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geostationary (GEO) satellite communications. CCww and ...
BOURNEMOUTH, England and BANGALORE, India, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Consultants Worldwide Limited (CCww), innovator of 3GPP technologies and Lekha Wireless Solutions Pvt Ltd.
