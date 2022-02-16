Cultural Differences (Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022) Roma, 23 febbraio – 23 marzo 2022 Curator Joe Hansen Rossocinabro Via Raffaele Cadorna 28 00187 Roma Italia Visit: rossocinabro.com No vernissage In mostra: Kimberly Adamis, Felicia Adérian, Ralph Aiken, Rosemarie Armstrong, Brian Avadka Colez, Tom Avino, Audrey Beharie-McGee, Monique Boudreau, Glenys Buzza, Carol Anne, André Colinet, Nathanael Cox, Patricia Delorme, Sophie Donatien, Joel Douek, Luise Ellerbrock, Graciela Garza, Susumu Hasegawa, Tondi Hasibuan, Banke Jemiyo, Michael Jiliak, Monika Katterwe, Alice Daeun Kim, Elia Kleiber, Chikara Komura, Alexandra Kordas, Sandra Lages, Larz, Claudia Lima, Fiona Livingstone, Annette Mahoney, Kirstine Mengel, Susan Nalaboff Brilliant, Eva Öfors, Bernard Pineau, Antonella Quacchia, Erwin Rios, Steffi Rodigas, Belle Roth, Nataša Segulin, Yijun Ge Sookie, Christophe Szkudlarek, Taka & Megu, Kari Veastad, Wilma Wijnen, Peter Zarkob Roma: ...Leggi su romadailynews
"Cultural differences" dal 23 febbraio al 23 marzo alla galleria Rosso Cinabro(AGR) Dal 23 febbraiio al 23 marzo mostra d'arte moderna "Culturale differences". In mostra ... vedere la verità attraverso altre persone, culture e persino su noi stessi. Speriamo che possiate ...
