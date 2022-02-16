Call of Duty: Vanguard e Warzone - Battle Pass e i bundle della ...Cisterna in fiamme : chiusa la A1 a LodiSTAR WARS: THE OLD REPUBLIC, INIZIA IL PROSSIMO CAPITOLO CON ...Noleggio auto a lungo termine: come funziona e a chi conviene?Bici Elettrica Bezior X1500 : Fatbike bella e potente - codice scontoSony presenta LinkBuds - nuova frontiera delle cuffie true wirelessDestiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri - nuovo trailer di lancioD-Link arricchisce la serie EAGLE PRO AI con nuovi Mesh e Range ...Cyberpunk 2077 aggiornato per Xbox S|X e PS5LEGO e Guerrilla lanciano il nuovo set LEGO HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST: ...Ultime Blog

AUTOCRYPT Announces Seamless Support for China' s YD T 3957-2021 Standard Utilizing Trusted Certificate Lists

AUTOCRYPT Announces
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autonomous driving security leader, AUTOCRYPT, ...

zazoom
Commenta
AUTOCRYPT Announces Seamless Support for China's YD/T 3957-2021 Standard Utilizing Trusted Certificate Lists (Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022) SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Autonomous driving security leader, AUTOCRYPT, announced that its V2X security solution, AUTOCRYPT V2X, now implements YD/T 3957-2021, the newest Standard for LTE-based V2N communications and credential management released by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).   Announced in December 2021 and to be enforced in April 2022, the new Standard utilizes a Trusted Root Certificate List Authority (TRCLA), which manages a Trusted Root Certificate List (TRCL) for the many Root CAs currently authorized in China. AUTOCRYPT V2X's Secure Credential Management System has been ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : AUTOCRYPT Announces

AUTOCRYPT Announces Seamless Support for China's YD/T 3957-2021 Standard Utilizing Trusted Certificate Lists

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autonomous driving security leader, AUTOCRYPT, announced that its V2X security solution, AutoCrypt V2X, now implements YD/T 3957-2021, the newest ...

Secure Thingz and IAR Systems endorse global joint statement for consumer IoT security

at 03:30 AUTOCRYPT Announces Seamless Support for China's YD/T 3957-2021 Standard Utilizing Trusted Certificate Lists Autonomous driving security leader, AUTOCRYPT, announced that its V2X security ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AUTOCRYPT Announces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : AUTOCRYPT Announces AUTOCRYPT Announces Seamless Support China