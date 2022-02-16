AUTOCRYPT Announces Seamless Support for China's YD/T 3957-2021 Standard Utilizing Trusted Certificate Lists (Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022) SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Autonomous driving security leader, AUTOCRYPT, announced that its V2X security solution, AUTOCRYPT V2X, now implements YD/T 3957-2021, the newest Standard for LTE-based V2N communications and credential management released by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT). Announced in December 2021 and to be enforced in April 2022, the new Standard utilizes a Trusted Root Certificate List Authority (TRCLA), which manages a Trusted Root Certificate List (TRCL) for the many Root CAs currently authorized in China. AUTOCRYPT V2X's Secure Credential Management System has been
