Casio to Release PRO TREK with Bio-Mass Plastics

(Di martedì 15 febbraio 2022) - TOKYO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the latest addition to the PROline of outdoor watches. The new PRW-61 is the firstwatch to be madebiosourced from renewable organic substances. Produced from regenerable resources, bioare attracting attention as a material that can help reduce environmental impact by curbing CO2 emissions. For the first time in anywatch, the PRW-61 uses bioin the case, band, and case back. The environmentally friendly bioare produced using materials derived from castor seeds and corn, as well as other raw materials. ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Casio Release

TOKYO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - -Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest additions to its G - SHOCK brand of shock - resistant watches. The GBD - H1000BAR and GBD - 100BAR are collaboration models celebrating Matchday: ...TOKYO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - -Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest addition to the G - SHOCK brand of shock - resistant watches. The new MTG - B2000XMG, which boasts a multicolor carbon bezel made by laminating ...