Casio to Release PRO TREK with Bio-Mass Plastics

Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the latest addition to the PRO TREK line of outdoor watches. The new PRW-61 is the first Casio watch to be made with bioMass Plastics sourced from renewable organic substances. Produced from regenerable resources, bioMass Plastics are attracting attention as a material that can help reduce environmental impact by curbing CO2 emissions. For the first time in any Casio watch, the PRW-61 uses bioMass Plastics in the case, band, and case back. The environmentally friendly bioMass Plastics are produced using materials derived from castor seeds and corn, as well as other raw materials. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
