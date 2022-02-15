DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2022 - svelate tutte le informazioniStar Wars: The Old Republic il Trailer in CG debutterà domaniTrust GTX: annuncia la nuova tastiera meccanica da gioco 834 TKL ...San Valentino 2022 : fiori più cari del 29%Mombarone : Trovato corpo dell'alpinista dispersoCisgiordania : ucciso 17enne palestineseAgguato a Roma : Paolo Corelli ucciso in stradaCALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD 2 NUOVE MAPPE IN ARRIVOHearthstone: nuovo aggiornamento in arrivo domaniGTA Online: i Viaggi sballati con Franklin e Lamar disponibili Ultime Blog

Casio to Release PRO TREK with Bio-Mass Plastics

Casio Release
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
- TOKYO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the latest addition ...

zazoom
Commenta
Casio to Release PRO TREK with Bio-Mass Plastics (Di martedì 15 febbraio 2022) - TOKYO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the latest addition to the PRO TREK line of outdoor watches. The new PRW-61 is the first Casio watch to be made with bioMass Plastics sourced from renewable organic substances. Produced from regenerable resources, bioMass Plastics are attracting attention as a material that can help reduce environmental impact by curbing CO2 emissions. For the first time in any Casio watch, the PRW-61 uses bioMass Plastics in the case, band, and case back. The environmentally friendly bioMass Plastics are produced using materials derived from castor seeds and corn, as well as other raw materials. ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Casio Release

Casio to Release G - SHOCK Collaboration Models with the TV documentary series Matchday: Inside FC Barcelona

TOKYO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest additions to its G - SHOCK brand of shock - resistant watches. The GBD - H1000BAR and GBD - 100BAR are collaboration models celebrating Matchday: ...

Casio to Release MT - G Watch with Multilayer, Multicolor Carbon Bezel

TOKYO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest addition to the G - SHOCK brand of shock - resistant watches. The new MTG - B2000XMG, which boasts a multicolor carbon bezel made by laminating ...
Mercato Macchina posa auto 2022 Dimensioni, ambito, richieste future, quota di business, opportunità di crescita del settore, ultime innovazioni e previsioni 2027 – Egitto Today News  Egitto Today News

Casio to Release PRO TREK with Bio-Mass Plastics

TOKYO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the latest addition to the PRO TREK line of outdoor watches. The new PRW-61 is the first Casio watch to be made with ...

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD: Casio to Release PRO TREK with Bio-Mass Plastics

TOKYO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the latest addition to the PRO TREK line of outdoor watches. The new PRW-61 is the first Casio watch to be made with ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Casio Release
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Casio Release Casio Release TREK with Mass