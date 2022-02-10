Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Suzhou strengthens multi-dimensional supports to forge electronic information industrial innovation cluster (Di giovedì 10 febbraio 2022) BEIJING, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
A conference was held on Tuesday to promote constructing industrial innovation cluster for the electronic information industry in Suzhou City of east China'sJiangsu Province. A low temperature poly-silicon (LTPS) project of AU Optronics Corporation (AUO) was also launched at the event. 150 major electronic information projects with a total investment of 129 billion yuan (about 20.28 billion U.S. dollars) were signed or commenced at the conference, covering areas such as 5G communications, semiconductors, chips, intelligent terminals, etc. Among the projects, 80 were signed with planned total investment of 72 billion yuan and 70 were announced to commence with total investment of 57 billion yuan, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
A conference was held on Tuesday to promote constructing industrial innovation cluster for the electronic information industry in Suzhou City of east China'sJiangsu Province. A low temperature poly-silicon (LTPS) project of AU Optronics Corporation (AUO) was also launched at the event. 150 major electronic information projects with a total investment of 129 billion yuan (about 20.28 billion U.S. dollars) were signed or commenced at the conference, covering areas such as 5G communications, semiconductors, chips, intelligent terminals, etc. Among the projects, 80 were signed with planned total investment of 72 billion yuan and 70 were announced to commence with total investment of 57 billion yuan, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Xinhua Silk
Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Suzhou strengthens multi - dimensional supports to forge electronic information industrial innovation clusterBEIJING, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ A conference was held on Tuesday to promote constructing industrial innovation cluster for the electronic information industry in Suzhou City of east China'sJiangsu ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Fujian Dehua speeds up ceramics brand building with business events and policy kitBEIJING, Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ The first Dehua 'Master IP+' product launch and business matching event recently kicked off in the China ceramics e - commerce logistics park in Dehua county of ...
Con nuova terapia per emoglobinuria parossistica notturna migliora qualità di vita pazienti Lifestyleblog
Xinhua Silk Road: Fujian Dehua speeds up ceramics brand building with business events and policy kit- BEIJING, Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Dehua "Master IP+" product launch and business matching event recently kicked off in the China ceramics e-commerce logistics park in Dehua county of ...
Xinhua SilkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk