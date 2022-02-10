Xinhua Silk Road | E China' s Suzhou strengthens multi-dimensional supports to forge electronic information industrial innovation cluster

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 10 febbraio 2022) BEIJING, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/A conference was held on Tuesday to promote constructingfor theindustry inCity of east'sJiangsu Province. A low temperature poly-silicon (LTPS) project of AU Optronics Corporation (AUO) was also launched at the event. 150 majorprojects with a total investment of 129 billion yuan (about 20.28 billion U.S. dollars) were signed or commenced at the conference, covering areas such as 5G communications, semiconductors, chips, intelligent terminals, etc. Among the projects, 80 were signed with planned total investment of 72 billion yuan and 70 were announced to commence with total investment of 57 billion yuan, ...