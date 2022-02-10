Gran Turismo SophyTM, punto di svolta nell’intelligenza artificialeSamsung Galaxy S22 e Galaxy S22+ esperienza fotografica rivoluzionariaSamsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, la più avanzata esperienza premium della ...Samsung rivoluziona le regole con Galaxy Tab S8SCARLET NEXUS - “Brain Eater Pack” e l’aggiornamento1.07CARLOS SAINZ E THIBAUT COURTOIS SI SFIDANO A F1 2021 E FIFA 22The Pokémon Company International vendite alle stelle in Europa NZXT lancia il nuovo case H1CALL OF DUTY VANGUARD E WARZONE STAGIONE 2 IN ARRIVOApex Legends: Ribellione ora disponibile Ultime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road | E China' s Suzhou strengthens multi-dimensional supports to forge electronic information industrial innovation cluster

Xinhua Silk
BEIJING, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A conference was held on Tuesday to promote constructing ...

Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Suzhou strengthens multi-dimensional supports to forge electronic information industrial innovation cluster (Di giovedì 10 febbraio 2022) BEIJING, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/

A conference was held on Tuesday to promote constructing industrial innovation cluster for the electronic information industry in Suzhou City of east China'sJiangsu Province. A low temperature poly-silicon (LTPS) project of AU Optronics Corporation (AUO) was also launched at the event. 150 major electronic information projects with a total investment of 129 billion yuan (about 20.28 billion U.S. dollars) were signed or commenced at the conference, covering areas such as 5G communications, semiconductors, chips, intelligent terminals, etc. Among the projects, 80 were signed with planned total investment of 72 billion yuan and 70 were announced to commence with total investment of 57 billion yuan, ...
