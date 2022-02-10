Recruitment SaaS platform Manatal raises US$5.1 million in funding to transform hiring globally (Di giovedì 10 febbraio 2022) - The startup is transforming how SMEs recruit by using an AI-powered Applicant Tracking System, allowing companies to hire faster, better and save costs LONDON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Recruitment and onboarding SaaS platform Manatal today announced they have closed US$5.1 million in seed funding from Sequoia India's Surge alongside angel investors. This funding round comes as the company is quickly scaling. They have placed close to 100,000 people in jobs since 2019 and are used in over 130 countries. Revenues have grown 3x every year. The fresh funds will be channeled into engineering as the startup looks to enhance their product offering and AI-recommendation engine in the following months. Thousands of SMEs, tech ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
