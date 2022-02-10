Inaugural Arabian Leopard Day kicks off across the region and shines a spotlight on saving the species

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 10 febbraio 2022) ALULA, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/Iconic buildings and historic landmarks in Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE will be proudly lit up this evening to mark the first-everDay. Stunning illuminations, inspired by the majestic but Critically Endangered big cats, will be simultaneously projected on Riyadh's King Faisal Foundation building, Jeddah's King Road Tower, Adeer Tower in Al Khobar, Elephant Rock in AlUla, plus Burj Khalifa and KSA's Expo 2020 pavilion in Dubai as well as a highly prominent electronic billboard on Sultan Qaboos University Road in Muscat, Oman. To view the Multimedia News Release, please ...