‘The Bachelor’: Clayton Echard Takes Shanae and Genevieve on 2-on-1 Date (Di martedì 8 febbraio 2022) She’s got nine lives! Clayton Echard once again gave Shanae the benefit of the doubt during the Monday, February 7, episode of The Bachelor. Clayton’s Season of ‘The Bachelor’: Everything We Know Read article First, Clayton and Serene went on a one-on-one Date, during which he encouraged her to let her guard down. Serene shared that her family never really opened up, so she wasn’t used to talking about her feelings. However, she eventually told Clayton about the impact of unexpectedly losing two family members, and he appreciated her trust in him, so he gave her a rose. Serene later confessed to the cameras that she felt like she was falling in love with Clayton. At the cocktail party before the rose ...Leggi su cityroma
