Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Trolls Kody’s Google Descriptor Post-Christine Split (Di martedì 8 febbraio 2022) Jokes on her dad? Sister Wives‘ Gwendlyn Brown trolled her father, Kody Brown, after searching his name online following his Split from her mom, Christine Brown. ‘Sister Wives’ Family Guide: Get to Know Kody Brown’s Spouses and Kids Read article The 20-year-old reality star shared a photo via her Instagram Story on Monday, February 7, of what appeared when she typed “Kody Brown” into her Google search bar. The answer: “Christine Brown’s ex-husband.” Gwendlyn captioned the screenshot, “I’m deadass serious when I tell you this is what comes up when you Google my father.” Courtesy of Gwendlyn Brown/InstagramKody, 53, and Christine, 49, made headlines in November 2021 when ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Sister Wives’Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sister Wives’