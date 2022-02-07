LEAP22 - 100.000 partecipanti tra i maggiori eventi tecnologici ...LEGO presenta LEGO DUPLO Ora del bagnettoASUS: nuove schede grafiche AMD RX 6500 XTIl piccolo Rayan : i funerali del bimbo morto nel pozzo in MaroccoEmma Marrone vince il Fantasanremo 2022 : la gioia su InstagramOver 50 senza vaccino Covid sono in pericoloGiochi Olimpici Pechino 2022 : Federica Brignone medaglia argentoGTA Online: i brani di The Contract di Dr. Dre disponibiliClassifica Sanremo 2022 : Vince Mahmood e Blanco - Elisa e Gianni ...Il piccolo Rayan non ce l'ha fatta : Morto il bambino di 5 anni ...Ultime Blog

Broken Laundry è il nuovo marchio di denim tutto milanese creato da Giulio Milano e Francesco

Broken Laundry, il total denim come ragione di vita (Di lunedì 7 febbraio 2022) Broken Laundry è il nuovo marchio di denim tutto milanese creato da Giulio Milano e Francesco Chiamulera, nerd del jeans che dichiarano di inseguire la stella polare del ‘total look in denim’. L’ispirazione è l’epoca d’oro del jeans glamour: i ruggenti anni 2000. È quindi impossibile non pensare ai santi protettori del denim di quegli anni, Britney Spears e Justin Timberlake, all’epoca fidanzati, immortalati in una foto indimenticabile agli American Music Awards del 2021 con due outfit a specchio. Britney Spears e Justin Timberlake Jeffrey MayerBando alla nostalgia però. Il brand sceglie infatti di presentare per la stagione fall/winter 222 otto look cross-gender che si differenziano in base al fit: baggy, regular o skinny, in cui tutti i capi sono disegnati e realizzati in Veneto con ...
Broken Laundry è il nuovo marchio di denim tutto milanese creato da Giulio Milano e Francesco Chiamulera, nerd del jeans che dichiarano di inseguire la stella polare del 'total look in denim'.
