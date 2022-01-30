Dress Pants or Lounge Pants? With This Pair | You Get Both

Leggi su cityroma

(Di domenica 30 gennaio 2022) Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We love, love, love howwear has become so trendy as of late. We went from only wearing it at home to wanting to show off our new pieces and sets to everyone. So comfy, so cute. The trend hasn’t quite made its way everywhere yet though. In most offices, for example, it doesn’t really fit into thecode — even when thatcode is leaning toward casual. But what if we spend 40+ hours a week in the office — plus the time it takes the commute there and back? That’s a long time to not be feeling any type of comfy. Yes, we want to look professional when giving presentations, meetingclients or gathering for a meeting — but we don’t want to be distracted the whole timeour ...