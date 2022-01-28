Darktrace Extends Autonomous Response to Enforce Normal Behavior on Endpoints

(Di venerdì 28 gennaio 2022) AI Augments Security Teams as Flexible Work Arrangements and the 'Great Resignation' Inadvertently Increase Cyber Risk CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a global leader in cyber security AI, today announced that itstechnology now takes action on the endpoint – rounding out theAntigena product family, which already includes coverage for SaaS applications, cloud, email, network, and Operational Technology (OT).have moved farther outside traditional infrastructure and have started housing even more sensitive data. As a result, CISOs and security professionals have been left grappling with the complexities of protecting their organizations and dynamic workers in the wake of flexible work arrangements and the dawn of the 'Great ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Darktrace Extends

siciliareport.it

"The reassurance thatcan not only detect the early signs of attacks but now also take action on all employee endpoints is more important than ever before." About(DARK. ..."The reassurance thatcan not only detect the early signs of attacks but now also take action on all employee endpoints is more important than ever before." About(DARK. ...AI Augments Security Teams as Flexible Work Arrangements and the 'Great Resignation' Inadvertently Increase Cyber Risk CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 27, ...Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) with ...