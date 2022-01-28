Darktrace Extends Autonomous Response to Enforce Normal Behavior on Endpoints (Di venerdì 28 gennaio 2022) AI Augments Security Teams as Flexible Work Arrangements and the 'Great Resignation' Inadvertently Increase Cyber Risk CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI, today announced that its Autonomous Response technology now takes action on the endpoint – rounding out the Darktrace Antigena product family, which already includes coverage for SaaS applications, cloud, email, network, and Operational Technology (OT). Endpoints have moved farther outside traditional infrastructure and have started housing even more sensitive data. As a result, CISOs and security professionals have been left grappling with the complexities of protecting their organizations and dynamic workers in the wake of flexible work arrangements and the dawn of the 'Great ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI, today announced that its Autonomous Response technology now takes action on the endpoint – rounding out the Darktrace Antigena product family, which already includes coverage for SaaS applications, cloud, email, network, and Operational Technology (OT). Endpoints have moved farther outside traditional infrastructure and have started housing even more sensitive data. As a result, CISOs and security professionals have been left grappling with the complexities of protecting their organizations and dynamic workers in the wake of flexible work arrangements and the dawn of the 'Great ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Darktrace Extends
Darktrace Extends Autonomous Response to Enforce Normal Behavior on Endpoints"The reassurance that Darktrace can not only detect the early signs of attacks but now also take action on all employee endpoints is more important than ever before." About Darktrace Darktrace (DARK. ...
Darktrace Extends Autonomous Response to Enforce Normal Behavior on Endpoints"The reassurance that Darktrace can not only detect the early signs of attacks but now also take action on all employee endpoints is more important than ever before." About Darktrace Darktrace (DARK. ...
Nyc & Company lancia nuovo content hub “the asian experience” siciliareport.it
Darktrace Extends Autonomous Response to Enforce Normal Behavior on EndpointsAI Augments Security Teams as Flexible Work Arrangements and the 'Great Resignation' Inadvertently Increase Cyber Risk CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 27, ...
EXTERRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Exterran Corporation - EXTNFormer Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) with ...
Darktrace ExtendsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Darktrace Extends