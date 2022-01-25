Obbligo Green Pass : espositori rinunciano al mercatino di Borgo ...Al GF Vip Alfonso Signorini caccia Alex BelliCovid Omicron : ora inizia la discesa dei contagiAchille Lauro a Sanremo 2022 : Porto qualcosa che nessuno ha mai ...Cuscino Cervicale Memory Foam Antiacaro Antiallergico -33% Sconto e ...Presidente Biden insulta reporter di Fox : Che stupido figlio di p...Presidente Biden : con leader Ue sosterremo UcrainaSaman Abbas : lo zio Danish Hasnain negaApex Legends trascina Mad Maggie nella mischiaViaggio d’affari in Australia: richiedi il visto giustoUltime Blog

BSN' s NFT infrastructure soft-launched today and is slated for an official launch with 26 founding partners in March

BSN Decentralized Digital Certificate (DDC) Network is set to become the go-to place for NFT deployment ...

BSN's NFT infrastructure soft-launched today and is slated for an official launch with 26 founding partners in March (Di martedì 25 gennaio 2022) BSN Decentralized Digital Certificate (DDC) Network is set to become the go-to place for NFT deployment in China HONG KONG, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN) today announced that the BSN Decentralized Digital Certificate (BSN-DDC) Network (ddc.bsnbase.com), an infrastructure dedicated to Non-Fungible Token (NFT) adoption in China, has soft-launched with eight platform operators along with seven Open Permissioned Blockchains (OPBs), most of which are converted from public chains including Ethereum, Cosmos/IRISnet, and EOS. To differentiate from NFTs outside China that are traded on public chains with cryptocurrencies (banned in China), NFT is renamed as Decentralized Digital Certificate (DDC) by BSN.  "NFT/DDC ...
To differentiate from NFTs outside China that are traded on public chains with cryptocurrencies (banned in China), NFT is renamed as Decentralized Digital Certificate (DDC) by BSN. "NFT/DDC ...

BSN Decentralized Digital Certificate (DDC)-Netzwerk wird zur ersten Adresse für die NFT-Einführung in China

Zur Unterscheidung von NFTs außerhalb Chinas, die auf öffentlichen Ketten mit Kryptowährungen gehandelt werden (in China verboten), wird NFT von BSN in Decentralized Digital Certificate (DDC) ...

Soft-Launch der NFT-Infrastruktur von BSN mit offiziellem Start im März, inklusive der 26 Gründungspartnern

Hongkong (ots/PRNewswire) - BSN Decentralized Digital Certificate (DDC)-Netzwerk wird zur ersten Adresse für die NFT-Einführung in ChinaDas Blockchain-basierte Dienstleistungsnetzwerk (BSN) gab heute ...
