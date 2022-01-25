BSN's NFT infrastructure soft-launched today and is slated for an official launch with 26 founding partners in March (Di martedì 25 gennaio 2022) BSN Decentralized Digital Certificate (DDC) Network is set to become the go-to place for NFT deployment in China HONG KONG, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN) today announced that the BSN Decentralized Digital Certificate (BSN-DDC) Network (ddc.bsnbase.com), an infrastructure dedicated to Non-Fungible Token (NFT) adoption in China, has soft-launched with eight platform operators along with seven Open Permissioned Blockchains (OPBs), most of which are converted from public chains including Ethereum, Cosmos/IRISnet, and EOS. To differentiate from NFTs outside China that are traded on public chains with cryptocurrencies (banned in China), NFT is renamed as Decentralized Digital Certificate (DDC) by BSN. "NFT/DDC ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN) today announced that the BSN Decentralized Digital Certificate (BSN-DDC) Network (ddc.bsnbase.com), an infrastructure dedicated to Non-Fungible Token (NFT) adoption in China, has soft-launched with eight platform operators along with seven Open Permissioned Blockchains (OPBs), most of which are converted from public chains including Ethereum, Cosmos/IRISnet, and EOS. To differentiate from NFTs outside China that are traded on public chains with cryptocurrencies (banned in China), NFT is renamed as Decentralized Digital Certificate (DDC) by BSN. "NFT/DDC ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Kalmha : RT @iuvinale_n: La #cinese Blockchain Services Network (BSN), una società blockchain sostenuta dallo stato, ha annunciato a gennaio che int… - ExtremaRatio4 : La #cinese Blockchain Services Network (BSN), una società blockchain sostenuta dallo stato, ha annunciato a gennaio… - iuvinale_n : La #cinese Blockchain Services Network (BSN), una società blockchain sostenuta dallo stato, ha annunciato a gennaio… - tutto_crypto : La Cina ha bannato le criptovalute ma non gli #NFT, che verranno supportati da una blockchain dedicata (Blockchain… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : BSN NFT
BSN's NFT infrastructure soft - launched today and is slated for an official launch with 26 founding partners in MarchTo differentiate from NFTs outside China that are traded on public chains with cryptocurrencies (banned in China), NFT is renamed as Decentralized Digital Certificate (DDC) by BSN. "NFT/DDC ...
Cina: ban per Bitcoin ma sostegno statale sugli NFTA livello di costi, l'emissione di un NFT su BSN - DDC può essere davvero economica, con un prezzo come 0,05 yuan (0,7 centesimi di dollaro). Anche in questo caso, Yifan ha sottolineato che sarà ...
La Cina mantiene il bando per bitcoin, ma scommette sugli Nft Il Sole 24 ORE
BSN Decentralized Digital Certificate (DDC)-Netzwerk wird zur ersten Adresse für die NFT-Einführung in ChinaZur Unterscheidung von NFTs außerhalb Chinas, die auf öffentlichen Ketten mit Kryptowährungen gehandelt werden (in China verboten), wird NFT von BSN in Decentralized Digital Certificate (DDC) ...
Soft-Launch der NFT-Infrastruktur von BSN mit offiziellem Start im März, inklusive der 26 GründungspartnernHongkong (ots/PRNewswire) - BSN Decentralized Digital Certificate (DDC)-Netzwerk wird zur ersten Adresse für die NFT-Einführung in ChinaDas Blockchain-basierte Dienstleistungsnetzwerk (BSN) gab heute ...
BSN NFTSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : BSN NFT