Swiss Pharma Company - IDEOGEN takes over Special Access Program for BELEODAQ® (belinostat) (Di venerdì 21 gennaio 2022) HURDEN, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
IDEOGEN GROUP, Managed Access division, takes over Special Access Program for BELEODAQ® (belinostat) in Europe, Middle East, North Africa, Russia, and CIS. BELEODAQ® is a prescription medicine used to treat patients with a rare form of blood cancer called peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) that relapsed or does not respond to previous treatment. PTCL is a group of rare and aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL), a malignant lymphoproliferative disorder. PTCL accounts for approximately 10%-15% of all NHL cases. BELEODAQ® (belinostat) is the only Histone Deacetylase Inhibitor ('HDAC inhibitor') globally to treat refractory/relapsed PTCL. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Swiss Pharmacan's Supplement Authorized for Immediate Clinical Study to Confirm Effectiveness Against Long - COVID...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/1714308/Francisco_Mera__ArtemiC_Support_Study.mp4 Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1714293/Swiss_Pharma_Logo.jpg
DPS Group expands European presence opening a new office in Switzerland"Our business with the Swiss pharma sector has grown significantly in recent years and we felt that now is the right time to establish a base in Switzerland, which will allow us develop and expand ...
L'industria farmaceutica svizzera spende milioni in lobbying negli USA swissinfo.ch
VFMCRP receives EU approval for Tavneos® for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitisVifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP) today announced that the European Commission has approved Tavneos ® in combination with a rituximab or cyclophosphamide regimen for the treatment of ...
CSL Behring AG publishes Offer Prospectus on public tender offer for all publicly held shares of Vifor Pharma Ltd.This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005418/en/ AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR CSL Behring AG, Berne, Switzerl ...
