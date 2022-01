Nick Cannon Gets Candid About His ‘Insecurities’ in Bed | ‘I Hide’

Leggi su cityroma

(Di giovedì 20 gennaio 2022). Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstockconversations. Whilemay seem confident, he’s opening upthe one thing that makes him self-conscious in the bedroom. Mariah! Kim!’s Dating History Through the Years Read article “Are there any insecurities when it comes to the bedroom?”, 41, asked Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Dr. Ish Major, Chris Distefano and Rip Michaels during a Wednesday, January 19, panel discussion on his self-titled daytime talk show. “I will tell you off top — I definitely have an insecurity when it comes to being intimate.” He continued: “I’ve been skinny all my life, therefore I never liked to be completely naked, I hide under the covers as much as I boast ...