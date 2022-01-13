New One-of-a-Kind World Citizenship Report Gives Switzerland Top Spot with Asian Countries Not Far Behind (Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) LONDON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/



CS Global Partners, the World's leading government advisory and marketing firm, has released its much-anticipated World Citizenship Report (WCR). The WCR showcases the World Citizenship Index (WCI), a distinctive tool that compares World Citizenships from the perspective of a global citizen. The index's methodology evaluates 187 jurisdictions across five key motivators defining Citizenship for the global citizen. Reliance was placed on official statistics to evaluate a score for the defined motivators of Safety and Security, Quality of Life, Economic Opportunity, Global Mobility and Financial Freedom. Backed by research from leading data banks, interviews and a survey undertaken by over 500 ...

