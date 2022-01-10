Jim Cornette: “Samoa Joe sarebbe un grande valore aggiunto al roster della AEW” (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) Samoa Joe è il nome più recente che appare nella lunga e incessante lista di talenti licenziati dalla WWE, venendo allontanato dalla compagnia per la seconda volta in meno di un anno. La notizia ha scioccato il mondo nel wrestling che, ad agosto, lo aveva visto diventare campione di NXT battendo l’imbattuto (o meglio, l’imbattuto ad NXT) Karrion Kross. Joe ha recentemente commentato il suo licenziamento dicendosi pronto a tornare in azione e Jim Cornette ha già individuato per lui quella che potrebbe essere la sua destinazione ideale. Esperienza e affidabilità Durante l’ultima edizione del suo podcast “Jim Cornette Experience”, l’ex manager ha parlato di Samoa Joe affermando che potrebbe essere un grandissima risorsa per la AEW: “Riuscite a immaginarvi Samoa Joe e Powerhouse Hobbs? ...Leggi su zonawrestling
