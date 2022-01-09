Britt Baker: “Vorrei affrontare Toni Storm” (Di domenica 9 gennaio 2022) L’attuale AEW Women’s Champion e prima atleta donna a firmare con la federazione, Britt Baker, è ormai diventata uno dei pilastri della compagnia di Jacksonville. A Battle of The Belts si è confermata campionessa sconfiggendo Riho per la prima volta in carriera e sembra che nessuna wrestler possa fermarla. La Baker però ha rilasciato dichiarazioni importanti riguardo alla prossima wrestler che vorrebbe affrontare, specificando che si tratta di una lottatrice appena rilasciata dalla WWE. Le parole della Baker Al podcast “In The Kliq”, la campionessa ha parlato del recente licenziamento di Toni Storm:“Se parlando di ‘migliori wrestler donne’ non ti viene immediatamente in mente Toni Storm, vuol dire che non stai guardando ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Zona_Wrestling : #WWE Britt Baker: 'Vorrei affrontare Toni Storm' - - TSOWrestling : Sarà l'ex #IMPACTWrestling e #WWE a mettere fine al regno titolato in #AEW? #TSOW // #TSOS - zazoomblog : AEW: La regina è ancora Britt Baker superata Rhio a Battle Of The Belts - #regina #ancora #Britt #Baker - Zona_Wrestling : #WWE AEW: La regina è ancora Britt Baker, superata Rhio a Battle Of The Belts - - TSOWrestling : Titolo femminile della #AEW in palio a #AEWBOTB #TSOW #TSOS -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Britt Baker
AEW Battle of the Belts, la card dell'evento specialeLa card di Battle of the Belts AEW Women's Championship : Britt Baker vs Riho Britt Baker è diventata in breve tempo il pilastro della divisione femminile. Sin dalla sua prima vittoria titolata, ...
AEW: lo speciale 'Battle of the Belts' sarà trasmesso su Sky Sport ArenaBattle of the Belts avrà luogo questa sera a Charlotte, North Carolina, e vedrà la campionessa femminile Britt Baker mettere il titolo in palio contro Riho. Originariamente era stato annunciato anche ...
Taya Valkyrie affronterà Britt Baker in AEW? The Shield Of Wrestling
AEW RAMPAGE HITS & MISSES 1/7: Jake Atlas stands out, Dan Lambert delivers, Kingston takes over tag match, moreRiho and Ruby Soho defeated Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter: HIT This was a nice, solid match to fill the middle of the show. The story was that Britt Baker still hasn’t ever beaten Riho, even in tag ...
Kenny Omega Fires Back At Fans For Sending ‘Cruel’ Messages On His Social Media TimelinePrior to AEW’s Battle of the Belts special on Saturday night, Kenny Omega sent out a tweet to promote the Britt Baker vs. Riho women’s title match. There were some negative replies which led to ...
Britt BakerSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Britt Baker