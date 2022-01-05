Korean Movies Lose Box Office Crown in 2021 | for the First Time in a Decade

(Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022) Southcinema last year squeezed out a gain of 14% compared with 2020, but’s major boxhonors went to foreign, not the normally dominant local film sector. Aggregate gross revenues hit KRW584 billion ($488 million) in, earned from 60.5 million ticket sales, according to Kobis, the data service operated by L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Korean Movies

RomaToday

...Spanish(58741) Southeast Asian(9196) Scandinavian(9292) Russian (11567) New Zealand(63782) Middle Eastern(5875) Latin American(1613)(......Spanish(58741) Southeast Asian(9196) Scandinavian(9292) Russian (11567) New Zealand(63782) Middle Eastern(5875) Latin American(1613)(...Korean actress Kim Mi-soo, who is in the Korean drama “Snowdrop,” passed away on Jan. 5. She was 29. In “Snowdrop,” Kim Mi-soo plays the role of student activist Yeo Jeong-Min and is one of the ...South Korean cinema last year squeezed out a gain of 14% compared with 2020, but 2021’s major box office honors went to foreign movies, not the normally dominant local film sector. Aggregate gross ...