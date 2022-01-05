Death Stranding Director's Cut arriva su PCMSI SVELA NUOVI NOTEBOOK PER GAMER E CREATORBari : scheletro umano ritrovato sul lungomareQuando e come sono nate le sale da gioco in ItaliaCES 2022 | Acer presenta nuovi ChromebookSamsung annuncia nuovi monitorFederfarm : accordo Ffp2 a 75 centCovid : Omicron in 28,4% campioni acque reflueHong Kong : condannata a 15 mesi carcere Hang TungGuida per organizzare un viaggio a New YorkUltime Blog

Korean Movies Lose Box Office Crown in 2021 | for the First Time in a Decade

South Korean cinema last year squeezed out a gain of 14% compared with 2020, but 2021’s major box ...

Korean Movies Lose Box Office Crown in 2021, for the First Time in a Decade (Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022) South Korean cinema last year squeezed out a gain of 14% compared with 2020, but 2021's major box Office honors went to foreign Movies, not the normally dominant local film sector. Aggregate gross revenues hit KRW584 billion ($488 million) in 2021, earned from 60.5 million ticket sales, according to Kobis, the data service operated by
Korean drama ‘Snowdrop’ actress Kim Mi-soo passes away

Korean actress Kim Mi-soo, who is in the Korean drama “Snowdrop,” passed away on Jan. 5. She was 29. In “Snowdrop,” Kim Mi-soo plays the role of student activist Yeo Jeong-Min and is one of the ...

