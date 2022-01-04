Guida per organizzare un viaggio a New YorkTorre del Greco : Bimbo annega, bloccata madreLaccio emostatico per bloccare il vaccino : no vax operato d'urgenzaIn Europa superati 100mln di contagi Covid50 Mascherine certificate FFP2 NR Sconto e OffertaOPPO Find X3 Lite Smartphone 5G -34% Sconto OffertaKare Design Orologio da Parete -10% Sconti e OfferteHaiti : attacco contro premier, almeno una persona è stata uccisa Elon Musk è il più ricco del mondo nel 2021LEVOIT Purificatore d'Aria per Allergie e Asma -25% Sconti e OfferteUltime Blog

CGTN: CMG president delivers New Year message to overseas audience (Di martedì 4 gennaio 2022) BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Shen Haixiong, president of China Media Group (CMG), extended New Year greetings in an address to overseas audiences via CGTN, China Radio International, and through the internet on January 1, 2022. CMG president Shen Haixiong said 2021 was particularly remarkable for the Communist Party of China and the country. Shen said China Media Group has served as a witness to the remarkable past and recorded the country's achievements through its dedicated work. China's overseas broadcasting services will continue this in 2022. Shen said presenting China's stories well to global audiences remains CMG's mission. CMG's programs, such as "China in the Stories," "China in the Classics," and "Chinese Culture in Toponymy," ...
Link: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 01 - 03/CMG - president - delivers - New - Year - message - to - overseas - audience - 16wGvcWeMEw/index.html Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7R0Fe - ...

Equità, giustizia e verità dei fatti: gli auguri di Shen Haixiong

Il CGTN, il CMG mobile e i new media del CMG hanno seguito per oltre sei mesi la migrazione verso nord e il rientro a sud di 16 elefanti dello Yunnan, trasmettendo oltre 7000 ore di diretta video che ...
In Cina il 2022 è l'anno della tigre: il messaggio di capodanno del presidente Shen Haixiong del CMG  Money.it

