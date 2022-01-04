CGTN: CMG president delivers New Year message to overseas audience (Di martedì 4 gennaio 2022) BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Shen Haixiong, president of China Media Group (CMG), extended New Year greetings in an address to overseas audiences via CGTN, China Radio International, and through the internet on January 1, 2022. CMG president Shen Haixiong said 2021 was particularly remarkable for the Communist Party of China and the country. Shen said China Media Group has served as a witness to the remarkable past and recorded the country's achievements through its dedicated work. China's overseas broadcasting services will continue this in 2022. Shen said presenting China's stories well to global audiences remains CMG's mission. CMG's programs, such as "China in the Stories," "China in the Classics," and "Chinese Culture in Toponymy," ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
