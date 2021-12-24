Ice hotel: alberghi di ghiaccio per vacanze alternative (Di venerdì 24 dicembre 2021) Se non temete il freddo (o non troppo) e volete fare una vacanza alternativa, un ice hotel potrebbe fare al caso vostro. Cos’è un ice hotel? Come il nome stesso suggerisce, un ice hotel è un albergo costruito interamente di ghiaccio e neve. Di seguito ne vedremo 6, dislocati in Svezia, Finlandia, Svizzera, Canada, Romania Leggi su periodicodaily
Natale in pista a Livigno, fra primati green e gourmet, e notti in chalet di neveVolete guidare l'auto su un percorso di ghiaccio? Porte aperte al Ghiacciodromo Ice Driving School ...in uno chalet di neve realizzato dall'artista livignasca Vania Cusini sul pendio davanti all'Hotel ...
What is interesting in our area? The Valganna Valley, with its lakes, history and breathtaking views... to become the favourite gathering spot for hockey enthusiasts and ice skaters. They should bring ... when you come to Ganna, immediately after the Tre Risotti Hotel, take the road up to "Alpe Tedesco" (...
Sweden's Icehotel reveals its amazing new suites for 2022Each year since 1989, the Icehotel has been built and rebuilt using just snow and ice in the village of Jukkasjarvi, 125 miles north of the Arctic Circle next to the shores of the Torne River.
A Dickensian street and a 'shed' full of roosting chickens: Sweden's Icehotel reveals its amazing new suites for 2022Each year since 1989, the Icehotel has been built and rebuilt using just snow and ice in the village of Jukkasjarvi, 125 miles north of the Arctic Circle next to the shores of the Torne River.
