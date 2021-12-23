CS: GO, Team Vitality e shox si separano dopo due anni: il giocatore pronto ad una “nuova avventura” (Di giovedì 23 dicembre 2021) La notizia era nell’aria già da diverso tempo (le prime indiscrezioni risalgono addirittura a qualche mese fa, ndr), ma ora la separazione tra il Team Vitality e il veterano francese di CS:GO Richard “shox” Papillon è diventata ufficiale. Il giocatore, dopo due anni con Vitality, ha deciso di lanciarsi in quella che ha definito la sua “prossima avventura”. L’organizzazione di esports ha voluto salutarlo con un post su Twitter, ringraziandolo per tutto il contributo offerto alla causa di Vitality e sottolineando che il suo “nome rimarrà inciso nella storia del Team”. You have been part of the creation of our legend, we have shared so many good moments since 2019, a chapter is closing but your name will remain engraved ...Leggi su esports247
