OrganOx receives FDA approval for its liver normothermic machine perfusion system

OXFORD, England, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OrganOx, a world leader in normothermic machine ...

OrganOx receives FDA approval for its liver normothermic machine perfusion system (Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) OXFORD, England, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

OrganOx, a world leader in normothermic machine perfusion (NMP), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted premarket approval (PMA) of its metra system. The OrganOx metra is a fully automated NMP device for the preservation and transport of donor livers destined for transplantation. The marketing approval includes both livers from donors after brain death (DBD) and livers from donors after circulatory death (DCD). Craig Marshall, OrganOx CEO, commented: "We are thrilled with this news and excited to be able to bring our technology to the US, which we expect will increase the utilization of donor organs ...
