Körber and KKR form strategic partnership to build a global supply chain software champion

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 14 dicembre 2021)to create enhanced end-to-end capabilities for customers amid increasingcomplexity HAMBURG, FRANKFURT, Germany and LONDON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/, an international technology group, and KKR, a leadinginvestment firm, today announced that KKR has acquired a significant minority stake in'sbusiness. Thisis expected to enable'sbusiness to become aleader with enhanced end-to-end solutions for customers worldwide. Financial terms of the transaction were not ...