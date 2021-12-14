LG PRESENTA LA NUOVA GAMMA DI TV LIFESTYLECall of Duty: Mobile, Stagione 11: Final Snow - arriva il 17 dicembreAssassin’s Creed Valhalla, L’alba del Ragnarok, in uscita a marzo 2022GTA Online: un nuove stazioni radio aggiunte e molto altroPS5: DualSense e Cover in nuove colorazioniRockJam karaoke Bluetooth ricaricabile due microfoni -27% Sconti e ...Echo Dot 3 Altoparlante intelligente con integrazione Alexa -60% ...BETHESDA Xmas Shopping Guide 2021Le 5 migliori aziende di sviluppo di iGaming nel mondoCome scegliere le luci da esterno per la casaUltime Blog

Körber and KKR form strategic partnership to build a global supply chain software champion (Di martedì 14 dicembre 2021) strategic partnership to create enhanced end-to-end capabilities for customers amid increasing supply chain complexity HAMBURG, FRANKFURT, Germany and LONDON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Körber, an international technology group, and KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR has acquired a significant minority stake in Körber's supply chain software business. This strategic partnership is expected to enable Körber's supply chain software business to become a global leader with enhanced end-to-end solutions for customers worldwide. Financial terms of the transaction were not ...
