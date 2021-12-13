Invest Cyprus welcomes International IT Services and Software Solutions Sword Group's decision to open office in Nicosia (Di lunedì 13 dicembre 2021) Nicosia, Cyprus, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Invest Cyprus has welcomed plans by Sword Group, an International consulting, Services, and Software company, to launch some of its operations in Cyprus. George Campanellas, Chief Executive of Invest Cyprus, said the Sword Group's decision to open an office in Nicosia will bolster Cyprus's reputation as a central tech hub in the European market. The International Software consultancy will be joining a number of leading names in the industry already established on the island. With digital ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Invest Cyprus has welcomed plans by Sword Group, an International consulting, Services, and Software company, to launch some of its operations in Cyprus. George Campanellas, Chief Executive of Invest Cyprus, said the Sword Group's decision to open an office in Nicosia will bolster Cyprus's reputation as a central tech hub in the European market. The International Software consultancy will be joining a number of leading names in the industry already established on the island. With digital ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Invest Cyprus
RoboMarkets Adds Fractional Shares to R StocksTrader Along with Over 500 New InstrumentsLIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - RoboMarkets, a European regulated broker and a provider of ... Trading fractional shares will enable RoboMarkets clients to invest in securities with less ...
eToro launches DeFi portfolio, offering investors instant diversification into several key DeFi cryptoassets...in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a ... eToro is regulated in Europe by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, authorised and ...
Invest Cyprus welcomes International IT Services and Software Solutions Sword Group's decision to open office in NicosiaInvest Cyprus has welcomed plans by Sword Group, an international consulting, services, and software company, to launch some of its operations in Cyprus. George Campanellas, Chief Executive of Invest ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nuvei Corporation - NVEIPomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") . Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888 ...
Invest CyprusSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Invest Cyprus