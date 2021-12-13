PS5: DualSense e Cover in nuove colorazioniRockJam karaoke Bluetooth ricaricabile due microfoni -27% Sconti e ...Echo Dot 3 Altoparlante intelligente con integrazione Alexa -60% ...BETHESDA Xmas Shopping Guide 2021Le 5 migliori aziende di sviluppo di iGaming nel mondoCome scegliere le luci da esterno per la casaMatrimonio Haiducii e Miky Falcicchio in Puglia: video delle nozze ...Ravanusa, esplode tubo del metanodotto : 3 morti, 2 donne estratte ...Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch per Benessere e Forma Fisica - 30% Sconti e ...NACON: DUE NUOVI TRAILER PER STEELRISING E IL SIGNORE DEGLI ANELLI: ...Ultime Blog

Invest Cyprus welcomes International IT Services and Software Solutions Sword Group' s decision to open office in Nicosia

Nicosia, Cyprus, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invest Cyprus has welcomed plans by Sword Group, an ...

Invest Cyprus has welcomed plans by Sword Group, an International consulting, Services, and Software company, to launch some of its operations in Cyprus. George Campanellas, Chief Executive of Invest Cyprus, said the Sword Group's decision to open an office in Nicosia will bolster Cyprus's reputation as a central tech hub in the European market. The International Software consultancy will be joining a number of leading names in the industry already established on the island. With digital ...
Invest Cyprus has welcomed plans by Sword Group, an international consulting, services, and software company, to launch some of its operations in Cyprus. George Campanellas, Chief Executive of Invest ...

