UFC 269, Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier stanotte in tv: data, orario, streaming (Di sabato 11 dicembre 2021) Charles Oliveira contro Dustin Poirier in UFC 269. Uno degli eventi dell’anno è pronto ad entrare nel vivo nella notte tra sabato 11 e domenica 12 dicembre: alle 04:00 avrà inizio la card 269 che metterà di fronte Oliveira e Poirier per il titolo UFC dei pesi leggeri. La diretta sarà assicurata da Dazn con telecronaca di Alex Dandi. Ma non solo: l’evento offrirà una raccolta di atleti imperdibili. Da Sean O’Malley, una delle star della divisione dei pesi gallo, pronto a sfidare Raulian Paiva; poi Kara-France contro Cody Garbrandt e Geoff Neal contro Santiago Ponzinibbior. Prima del co-main event con Amanda Nunes che difenderà il titolo dei pesi gallo contro Julianna Pena. Poi gli occhi di Ufc 269 saranno puntati su Oliveira e Poirier, pronti a ...
UFC® AND TIMEX® ANNOUNCE MAJOR GLOBAL SPONSORSHIP AND LICENSING PARTNERSHIP

Most notably, Timex will become the presenting partner of UFC's in - broadcast fight clock at all UFC Pay - Per - View events, starting with UFC 269: OLIVEIRA vs POIRIER on Saturday, December 11, and ...
Body transformation photos spark concern for new-look Conor McGregor

UFC star Dustin Poirier has labelled rival Conor McGregor “a bit puffy” after the Irishman revealed his extraordinary 15kg weight gain.

UFC 269 'Embedded,' No. 6: Weight cuts and weigh-ins before fight night

The UFC returns for its final pay-per-view of 2021 on Saturday with UFC 269, which means the fight week video series “Embedded” is back to document the fighters behind the scenes. UFC 269 takes place ...
