9th CHINT International Marketing Forum Explores Digital Decarbonization for a Green World

 CHINT, a leading smart energy solutions provider, has successfully hosted a day of insights, discussions and networking at their 9th CHINT International Marketing Forum (CIMF). The virtual gathering themed "Digital Decarbonization for a Green World" took place on December 9 with authoritative experts from new energy, smart grid and energy storage applications and other fields attended. "Addressing climate change issues and promoting Green development have become a global consensus. CHINT will seize the opportunity to take advantage of the trend and help achieve the global carbon neutral goal," Cunhui Nan, Chairman of CHINT said.   After the ...
Business-led Task Force Makes Electrifying Canada Top Priority

Today marks the launch of Electrifying Canada, a business-led task force aimed at accelerating electrification across the nation.

