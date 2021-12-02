Ghostrunner - il DLC premium Project_Hel sarà disponibile a gennaioNACON: PROGRAMMA DI RILASCIO PER IL 2022Battlefield 2042 - grande aggiornamento post-lancio Usabilità mobile : come ottimizzarlaTomzon Drone per Bambini LED Colorati Giochi e giocattoli -25% Sconti ...DELECHEF Frullatore Immersione Mixer Cucina Multifunzione -30% Sconti ...Freddy Mercury Funko Pop! Vinyl Rocks Queen -43% Sconti e OfferteGiochi PlayStation Plus di dicembre annunciati SIE Italia e Cinecitta` Game Hub supportarno l'industria videoludica ...ASUS ROG annuncia le periferiche di gioco Moonlight WhiteUltime Blog

Snowfall launches Junction - the travel platform for a new generation

- - Junction creates a new ecosystem for travel where personalisation, convenience and flexibility are ...

zazoom
Commenta
Snowfall launches Junction - the travel platform for a new generation (Di giovedì 2 dicembre 2021) - - Junction creates a new ecosystem for travel where personalisation, convenience and flexibility are one click away LONDON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Snowfall, the travel technology company, has today announced the launch of Junction – the next-generation travel platform that enables suppliers, resellers and partners to deliver the next generation of travel. Junction provides travellers with more control, choice and confidence, making it possible to book multiple modes of travel door-to-door in a single ticket and supports the traveller throughout the entire journey. By offering a wide range of content, services and enhancements, the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Snowfall launches

Snowfall launches Junction - the travel platform for a new generation

Junction creates a new ecosystem for travel where personalisation, convenience and flexibility are one click away LONDON, Dec. 2, 2021 ...

Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Jump 38% Year-Over-Year in Q3 2021, Log Fifth Straight Quarterly Record, SEMI Reports

Global semiconductor equipment billings increased a robust 38% year-over-year to US$26.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an 8% rise from the prior quarter to register their fifth consecutive ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Snowfall launches
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Snowfall launches Snowfall launches Junction travel platform