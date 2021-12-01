Crayon Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Teams Essentials " a flexible and affordable solution for everyone

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Crayon Announces

Continua a leggereCollaboration with Microsoft Teams Essentials " a flexible and affordable solution for everyone Business Wire Business Wire - 1 Dicembre 2021 Making it easy for ...It brings together video conferencing, group chat and calendaring as the most affordable all - in - one solution in the market today.' Aboutis a customer - centric innovation and IT ...Crayon, a global leader in IT services and innovation, announced today it is collaborating with Microsoft as it expands its Microsoft Teams subscription portfolio with the addition of a new subscripti ...Microsoft has introduced today Microsoft Teams Essentials, a new standalone Teams plan designed for small businesses and organizations.