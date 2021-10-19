ARCANE: il promo episodio potrà essere trasmesso su TwitchCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 9: Nightmare segna il ritorno di Undead ...A Plague Tale: Innocence per PS5 e Xbox Series X versioni fisiche ...Trust amplia la sua line-up gaming: con tre prodotti dal design ...Riders Republic in prova dal 21 al 27 ottobreFALLOUT 76 - Giornata delle Bombe e Halloween in arrivoELDEN RING - Annunciato il Closed Network TestApex Legends presenta la nuova leggenda: AshNASCE LA FERRARI MOBILE ESPORTS SERIES GRAZIE A REAL RACING 3Wiko Power U30 128GB Edizione Speciale disponibileUltime Blog

Spin Master Establishes Spin Master Ventures to Accelerate Growth in Key Strategic Areas

Investments will advance the Company's strategy and assist start-ups and entrepreneurs in the ...

Spin Master Establishes Spin Master Ventures to Accelerate Growth in Key Strategic Areas (Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) Investments will advance the Company's strategy and assist start-ups and entrepreneurs in the children's entertainment space TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master" or "the Company") announced today the creation of Spin Master Ventures ("SMV"). SMV's focus is to Accelerate Growth in each of the Company's three creative centres comprising Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games, through Strategic minority investments. SMV's investment mandate will be centred on medium and long-term trends including emerging technologies, pioneering services and other Areas where ...
League of Legends: Spin Master lancia la nuova collezione di giocattoli

Dato l'enorme successo che ha ottenuto League of Legends fin dalla sua pubblicazione (avvenuta nel 2009 ), Spin Master , azienda leader nell'intrattenimento per ragazzi, ha lanciato oggi la sua ...

Arriva la nuova collezione di League of Legends di Spin Master  Tech Princess

Arriva la nuova collezione di League of Legends di Spin Master

Spin Master lancia la sua prima collezione di action figure League of Legends, realizzate come partner di Riot Games. La collezione permette ai fan del MOBA per PC più giocato al mondo di portare i ...

Spin Master lancia una nuova linea dedicata a League of Legends

Spin Master Corp. ha lanciato la sua prima collezione di giocattoli realizzati su licenza ufficiale di League of Legends, uno ...
