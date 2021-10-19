Joerns Healthcare Introduces Point-of-Care Imaging to Wound Care Portfolio Through MolecuLight Partnership (Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) - CHARLOTTE, N.C., and PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Joerns HealthCare, a HealthCare technology and equipment services company, announces the addition of the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ Wound Imaging platforms to its Wound management Portfolio Through an exclusive agreement with MolecuLight Corp. to provide MolecuLight's fluorescence Imaging technology for Point-of-Care detection of the bacterial burden in Wounds. The MolecuLight i:X and DX devices are the first-of-their-kind handheld Imaging devices that ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Joerns HealthCare, a HealthCare technology and equipment services company, announces the addition of the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ Wound Imaging platforms to its Wound management Portfolio Through an exclusive agreement with MolecuLight Corp. to provide MolecuLight's fluorescence Imaging technology for Point-of-Care detection of the bacterial burden in Wounds. The MolecuLight i:X and DX devices are the first-of-their-kind handheld Imaging devices that ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Joerns HealthcareSegmentazione del mercato Materasso decompressione, stima e domanda delle azioni, prospettive di crescita recenti, tendenze future e previsioni 2021-2024 DFO - digital financial officer
Joerns HealthcareSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Joerns Healthcare