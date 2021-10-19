ARCANE: il promo episodio potrà essere trasmesso su TwitchCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 9: Nightmare segna il ritorno di Undead ...A Plague Tale: Innocence per PS5 e Xbox Series X versioni fisiche ...Trust amplia la sua line-up gaming: con tre prodotti dal design ...Riders Republic in prova dal 21 al 27 ottobreFALLOUT 76 - Giornata delle Bombe e Halloween in arrivoELDEN RING - Annunciato il Closed Network TestApex Legends presenta la nuova leggenda: AshNASCE LA FERRARI MOBILE ESPORTS SERIES GRAZIE A REAL RACING 3Wiko Power U30 128GB Edizione Speciale disponibileUltime Blog

Joerns Healthcare Introduces Point-of-Care Imaging to Wound Care Portfolio Through MolecuLight Partnership

- CHARLOTTE, N.C., and PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joerns HealthCare, a HealthCare ...

zazoom
Commenta
Joerns Healthcare Introduces Point-of-Care Imaging to Wound Care Portfolio Through MolecuLight Partnership (Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) - CHARLOTTE, N.C., and PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Joerns HealthCare, a HealthCare technology and equipment services company, announces the addition of the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ Wound Imaging platforms to its Wound management Portfolio Through an exclusive agreement with MolecuLight Corp. to provide MolecuLight's fluorescence Imaging technology for Point-of-Care detection of the bacterial burden in Wounds. The MolecuLight i:X and DX devices are the first-of-their-kind handheld Imaging devices that ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Joerns Healthcare
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Joerns Healthcare Joerns Healthcare Introduces Point Care