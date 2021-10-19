ARCANE: il promo episodio potrà essere trasmesso su TwitchCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 9: Nightmare segna il ritorno di Undead ...A Plague Tale: Innocence per PS5 e Xbox Series X versioni fisiche ...Trust amplia la sua line-up gaming: con tre prodotti dal design ...Riders Republic in prova dal 21 al 27 ottobreFALLOUT 76 - Giornata delle Bombe e Halloween in arrivoELDEN RING - Annunciato il Closed Network TestApex Legends presenta la nuova leggenda: AshNASCE LA FERRARI MOBILE ESPORTS SERIES GRAZIE A REAL RACING 3Wiko Power U30 128GB Edizione Speciale disponibileUltime Blog

Huawei Peng Song | C A F Model Is Key to Building Network Competitiveness and Driving Growth

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2021) opened today in ...

The 7th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2021) opened today in Dubai. At the event, Peng Song, President of Global Carrier Marketing & Solution Sales at Huawei, delivered a keynote speech titled "Extend Connectivity, Drive Growth". He defined and elaborated Huawei's C.A.F (Coverage Architecture Fusion) Model. Peng highlighted that "There are huge opportunities for connectivity. It is key for operators to build Network Competitiveness based on the CAF Model." The past year has been full of both challenges and opportunities. The demands for connectivity are undergoing tremendous changes for both homes and enterprises. Homes have become centers for education, work, and trade. ...
