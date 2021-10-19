Huawei Peng Song: C.A.F Model Is Key to Building Network Competitiveness and Driving Growth (Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The 7th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2021) opened today in Dubai. At the event, Peng Song, President of Global Carrier Marketing & Solution Sales at Huawei, delivered a keynote speech titled "Extend Connectivity, Drive Growth". He defined and elaborated Huawei's C.A.F (Coverage Architecture Fusion) Model. Peng highlighted that "There are huge opportunities for connectivity. It is key for operators to build Network Competitiveness based on the CAF Model." The past year has been full of both challenges and opportunities. The demands for connectivity are undergoing tremendous changes for both homes and enterprises. Homes have become centers for education, work, and trade. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
