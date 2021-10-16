Shazam! Fury of the Gods, primo teaser dal DC FanDome per il film con Zachary Levi (Di sabato 16 ottobre 2021) Finalmente un primo sguardo a Shazam! Fury of the Gods, il sequel del fortunato film con protagonista Zachary Levi: godetevi il teaser con le immagini del dietro le quinte presentato al DC FanDome! Pronti a gridare di nuovo Shazam! davanti allo schermo? Un primo teaser di Shazam! Fury of The Gods che conduce nel dietro le quinte, il nuovo capitolo della saga con protagonista Zachary Levi, è stato presentato al DC FanDome. Nel video dedicato al dietro le quinte si vedono le prime immagini dell'atteso sequel e si introducono le due nuove villain interpretate da Helen Mirren e Lucy Liu, le ...Leggi su movieplayer
DC FanDome: il primo dietro le quinte ufficiale di Shazam! 2Nonostante sia ancora in piena fase di post - produzione, Shazam! Fury of the Gods poco fa si è presentato ai fan DC con un primissimo dietro le quinte lanciato in rete direttamente dal protagonista ...
Shazam! Fury of the Gods, primo teaser dal DC FanDome per il film con Zachary LeviPronti a gridare di nuovo Shazam! davanti allo schermo? Un primo teaser di Shazam! Fury of The Gods che conduce nel dietro le quinte, il nuovo capitolo della saga con protagonista Zachary Levi , è stato presentato al DC FanDome . Nel video dedicato al dietro le quinte si ...
Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Helen Mirren e Lucy Liu nel il first look del filmIl DC FanDome ci offre un primo sguardo a Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Guardate le villain interpretate da Helen Mirren e Lucy Liu!
Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Helen Mirren semina il panico nel dietro le quinte [VIDEO]Helen Mirren e Lucy Liu sono le sorelle Hespera e Kalypso in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, sequel DC con Zachary Levi protagonista.
