Shazam! Fury of the Gods, primo teaser dal DC FanDome per il film con Zachary Levi (Di sabato 16 ottobre 2021) Finalmente un primo sguardo a Shazam! Fury of the Gods, il sequel del fortunato film con protagonista Zachary Levi: godetevi il teaser con le immagini del dietro le quinte presentato al DC FanDome! Pronti a gridare di nuovo Shazam! davanti allo schermo? Un primo teaser di Shazam! Fury of The Gods che conduce nel dietro le quinte, il nuovo capitolo della saga con protagonista Zachary Levi, è stato presentato al DC FanDome. Nel video dedicato al dietro le quinte si vedono le prime immagini dell'atteso sequel e si introducono le due nuove villain interpretate da Helen Mirren e Lucy Liu.

