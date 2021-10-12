Surge Copper Intersects 495 metres of 0.54% CuEq including 126 metres of 0.85% CuEq at West Seel and Previews Upcoming News Flow (Di martedì 12 ottobre 2021) TSX-V Trading Symbol: SURGOTCQX: SRGXFFrankfurt Trading Symbol: G6D2 VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (OTCQX: SRGXF) (Frankfurt: G6D2) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for multiple resource definition holes from the Company's 100% owned Ootsa Property in British Columbia, and an update on the Company's ongoing activities and near-term News Flow. The 2021 core drilling program at Ootsa has ended with 26,556 metres of drilling in 72 holes completed since June 2021. Thus far, following this News release, results from 20 holes have been released, with results from 52 additional holes pending including: An updated resource estimate for the Ootsa ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Surge Copper Announces Acquisition of Additional Claims in Huckleberry District and Appointment of New Board ChairTSX - V: SURG OTCQX: SRGXF Frankfurt: G6D2 VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG ) (OTCQX: SRGXF ) (Frankfurt: G6D2 ) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire a 100% ...
Surge Copper Commences 2021 Drill Program at BergTSX - V Trading Symbol: SURG OTCQX: SRGXF Frankfurt Trading Symbol: G6D2 VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (OTCQX: SRGXF) (Frankfurt: G6D2) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the main Berg deposit area, located within the ...
