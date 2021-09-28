Zymo Research Pays it Forward With Their Commitment to Eradicate the COVID-19 Pandemic in India

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) - DNA/RNA Shield – DirectDetect™ reagent eliminates RNA extraction for rapid deployment of-19 tests in affected countries IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/has donated one million-19 test kits that include its new DNA/RNA Shield - DirectDetect™ reagent and collection devices to Mapmygenome™ based in Hyderabad,. Mapmygenome is a molecular diagnostics company that provides personalized DNA testing,-19 testing, and genetic counseling to its customers. It offers personalized health solutions to its customers based on genetic tests. They have provided-19 testing throughout theatstate-of-the-art molecular testing, cGLP-compliant laboratory as well as an onsite ...