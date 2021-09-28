NICFI Satellite Data Program Extended to Include Recipients of the GEO - Microsoft Planetary Computer Grants Program (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) ... a leading provider of daily Data and insights about Earth, in an effort to advance scientific research, development, and discovery from the NICFI Satellite Data Program , announced today it has ...Leggi su 01net
NICFI Satellite Data Program Extended to Include Recipients of the GEO - Microsoft Planetary Computer Grants ProgramSAN FRANCISCO-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Planet, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, in an effort to advance scientific research, development, and discovery from the NICFI Satellite Data Program , announced today it has teamed up with Microsoft to make high - resolution, tropical forest Basemaps available to select researchers within the Planetary Computer ...
