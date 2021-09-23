Diablo II: Resurrected è ora disponibileUMANJI: IL VIDEOGIOCO Enhanced Edition in arrivo per PS5GeForce NOW: arrivano 12 nuovi giochivivo amplia la serie Y con tre nuovi modelliFarming Simulator 22: vasto assortimento di capi da lavoro e ...Svelati i nuovi Surface con Windows 11Xiaomi 11 Lite NE Prezzo e CaratteristicheXiaomi 11T Caratteristiche e Prezzo del Nuovo FlagshipXiaomi 11T Pro: 4 Motivi per Acquistare il Nuovo Smartphone 5GXiaomi Pad 5 Un Tablet Davvero Versatile AdattUltime Blog

The front runner | perché vederlo? Un grande Hugh Jackman

The front
THE front runner Raimovie, ore 21.10. Con Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga e J.K. Simmons. Regia di Jason

"The front runner", perché vederlo? Un grande Hugh Jackman (Di giovedì 23 settembre 2021) THE front runner Raimovie, ore 21.10. Con Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga e J.K. Simmons. Regia di Jason Reitman. Produzione  USA  2018. Durata:  1 ora e 53 minuti LA TRAMA Storia vera.  L'America va verso le elezioni presidenziali e i democratici  sono  sicuri di vincere  presentando Gary Hart, un candidato che ricorda Kennedy per il piglio, il fascino personale, le idee avanzate. Purtroppo, come Kennedy,  Hart  ha una vita sentimentale agitata (ha un amante bella e vistosa, infatti la vedono  anche in troppi). A differenza di Kennedy  che aveva la stampa a favore che copriva le sue scappatelle, Hart  ha contro (oltre ai giornali repubblicani) quelli scandalistici. La sua relazione  è messa in piazza. Hart potrebbe negare tutto, ma si rifiuta di farsi ricattare per quello che fa in camera da letto. Il rifiuto gli costa la ...
