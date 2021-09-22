Warehouse robotics startup HAI ROBOTICS secures $200M funding (Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) The funding will help the company boost its product fleet through technological upgrades, expanding its global operation networks, optimizing its supply chain management and corporate structure as well as talent. SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
HAI ROBOTICS, a Chinese Warehouse ROBOTICS startup pioneering in autonomous case-handling ROBOTICS (ACR) system, announced that it has secured two new continuous rounds of financing, garnering US$200-odd million in total to be invested in boosting its robot fleet with technological upgrades, expanding its global operation networks, optimizing its supply chain management and corporate structure as well as talent. The C round funding was led by 5Y Capital with
