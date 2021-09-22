Stanchezza fisica, quali rimedi mettere in pratica?The Sims 4 | rivelate la Roadmap, i Kit e il Season of SelvesUltime Covid, contagi e vittime crescono : Fiducia a Green pass bisCade da balcone hotel a Paraggi : morto turista UsaCome alleviare vari disturbi allo stomaco? Alcuni consigli contro ...Cotton compie 30 anni - grosse novità in arrivoUbisoft e Hamilton svelano la loro partnership per Far Cry 6PAW PATROL: Il Film dal 23/09 al cinema Gioco d'azzardo e intrattenimento in rete: si gioca sempre di più da ...Lucca Comics & Games 2021 - Presentato oggi il programma Ultime Blog

Warehouse robotics startup HAI ROBOTICS secures $200M funding

The funding will help the company boost its product fleet through technological upgrades, expanding its ...

Warehouse robotics startup HAI ROBOTICS secures $200M funding (Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) The funding will help the company boost its product fleet through technological upgrades, expanding its global operation networks, optimizing its supply chain management and corporate structure as well as talent. SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/

HAI ROBOTICS, a Chinese Warehouse ROBOTICS startup pioneering in autonomous case-handling ROBOTICS (ACR) system, announced that it has secured two new continuous rounds of financing, garnering US$200-odd million in total to be invested in boosting its robot fleet with technological upgrades, expanding its global operation networks, optimizing its supply chain management and corporate structure as well as talent. The C round funding was led by 5Y Capital with ...
