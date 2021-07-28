Fusion Fuel Welcomes Portugal's Minister of Environment and Energy Transition and Secretary of State for Energy to its H2Evora Plant (Di mercoledì 28 luglio 2021) What we have seen here today is absolutely innovative and revolutionary, and it is this same technology that is fundamental to achieving Portugal's hydrogen objectives and will enable us to establish ...Leggi su padovanews
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia by 2026DUBLIN, Ireland, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) ('Fusion Fuel', or 'the Company'), a green hydrogen technology company, announced today that Aziz Rabbah, the Moroccan Minister of Energy, Mines and Environment, ...
Mercato Produzione di idrogeno fotovoltaico, tendenze 2021: analisi della domanda in crescita, approfondimenti, scenario aziendale | Include i giocatori chiave – Toshiba, Meyer Burger, Fusion Fuel Green plc, NextEra Energy, Toyota, Siemens – SETTENEW SETTENEWS
