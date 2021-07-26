Cubic Wins US Air Force Contract to Miniaturize Small Form Factor Software Definable Radio (Di lunedì 26 luglio 2021) Cubic Mission and PerFormance Solutions to focus on miniaturization and packaging technology for Small Form Factor Phase 2 Radio components SAN DIEGO-(BUSINESS WIRE)- Cubic Corporation today announced its Cubic Mission and PerFormance Solutions (CMPS) business division was awarded the Small Form Factor (SFF) Radio Phase 2 task order worth over $10 million under the United States Air ...Leggi su 01net
