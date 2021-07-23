/C O R R E C T I O N -- Archer Aviation Inc./ (Di venerdì 23 luglio 2021) In the news release, Archer Wins; Defeats Wisk's Motion for Preliminary Injunction, issued 22-Jul-2021 by Archer Aviation Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the last sentence should read "On February 10, 2021, Archer entered into a Business Combination Agreement with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC) and Artemis Acquisition Sub Inc." rather than "On February 10, 2021, Archer entered into a Business Combination Agreement with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. ("Atlas") and Artemis Acquisition Sub Inc." as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows: - ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Archer Aviation
United Airlines investe in Heart Aerospace e ordina 100 aerei elettriciIn passato, infatti, la compagnia, assieme sempre a Mesa Airlines, aveva annunciato un ordine sino a 200 eVTOL di Archer Aviation. Lo smartphone 5G per tutti? Motorola Moto G 5G Plus , in offerta ...
United vuole volare "elettrico" entro il 2026... insieme a Mesa Airlines, la compagnia aerea potrebbe acquistarne fino a 200 dal produttore californiano Archer Aviation per iniziare a volare entro il ...
United Airlines: rileva quota costruttore aerei elettrici svedese Heart, prenota 100 aerei Borsa Italiana
Archer Wins; Defeats Wisk’s Motion for Preliminary Injunction- Judge denies Wisk's motion for preliminary injunction against Archer - Judge finds Wisk's evidence too uncertain and equivocal PALO ALTO, Calif., July ...
United Airlines investe in Heart Aerospace e ordina 100 aerei elettriciUnited Airlines, attraverso United Airlines Ventures, ha annunciato di aver investito nella startup di velivoli elettrici Heart Aerospace. Si tratta di un'azienda con sede in Svezia che sta lavorando ...
Archer AviationSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Archer Aviation