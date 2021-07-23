C O R R E C T I O N -- Archer Aviation Inc

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 23 luglio 2021) In the news release,Wins; Defeats Wisk's Motion for Preliminary Injunction, issued 22-Jul-2021 byInc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the last sentence should read "On February 10, 2021,entered into a Business Combination Agreement with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC) and Artemis Acquisition Sub Inc." rather than "On February 10, 2021,entered into a Business Combination Agreement with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. ("Atlas") and Artemis Acquisition Sub Inc." as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows: - ...