/C O R R E C T I O N -- Archer Aviation Inc./ (Di venerdì 23 luglio 2021) In the news release, Archer Wins; Defeats Wisk's Motion for Preliminary Injunction, issued 22-Jul-2021 by Archer Aviation Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the last sentence should read "On February 10, 2021, Archer entered into a Business Combination Agreement with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC) and Artemis Acquisition Sub Inc." rather than "On February 10, 2021, Archer entered into a Business Combination Agreement with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. ("Atlas") and Artemis Acquisition Sub Inc." as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows: - ...
In passato, infatti, la compagnia, assieme sempre a Mesa Airlines, aveva annunciato un ordine sino a 200 eVTOL di Archer Aviation. Lo smartphone 5G per tutti? Motorola Moto G 5G Plus , in offerta ...

... insieme a Mesa Airlines, la compagnia aerea potrebbe acquistarne fino a 200 dal produttore californiano Archer Aviation per iniziare a volare entro il ...
- Judge denies Wisk's motion for preliminary injunction against Archer - Judge finds Wisk's evidence too uncertain and equivocal  PALO ALTO, Calif., July ...

United Airlines, attraverso United Airlines Ventures, ha annunciato di aver investito nella startup di velivoli elettrici Heart Aerospace. Si tratta di un'azienda con sede in Svezia che sta lavorando ...
