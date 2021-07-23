BSB: the fight for first continues at Brands Hatch (Di venerdì 23 luglio 2021) During what is a busy weekend for the national championships, British Superbike is at Brands Hatch for the third round of the season. Large crowds are expected , for a return to normality that, at ...Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : BSB the
BSB: the fight for first continues at Brands HatchAs usual, the BSB will run three races over the weekend, the first on Saturday afternoon at 4.15 pm UK time (15 laps), followed by two on Sunday, both of 20 laps, set to get to underway at 2.10 pm ...
SBK, Rea: "Assen is a good track for me and the Ninja"... 'Assen is a fantastic track and one of my favourites on the calendar. My first experiences of it were from my time in BSB. It is also a place I claimed my first WorldSBK podium at in 2014'. But it's ...
BSB 25: 2003, il primo titolo di Shane Byrne Corse di Moto
Superbike Assen: Alle 10.30 parte la rumba, gli orari TV e dirette streamingLa diretta su Sky è accessibile anche on line (sempre per abbonati) via NowTV Jonathan Rea mette nel mirino Toprak Razgatlioglu. Parte oggi ad Assen il quinto round del mondiale Superbike. Meteo: oggi ...
BSB: la lotta per il primato prosegue a Brands HatchDopo Oulton Park e Knockhill, la serie britannica fa tappa sullo spettacolare tracciato alle porte di Londra per il terzo round stagionale, dove ci sarà anche il pubblico delle grandi occasioni ...
BSB theSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : BSB the